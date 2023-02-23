City council to tee up future of Kelowna Springs Golf course

‘It is my hope this property will continue to be operated as a golf course’

An effort to save Kelowna Springs Golf Course from the industrial bunker goes before city council Feb. 27.

Coun. Luke Stack indicated his intent to bring forward a resolution to amend the future land use designation of the golf course in January.

The previous council had considered the matter in 2022, however, it did not advance the amending bylaw to a public hearing.

The 106-acre property, located at 480 Penno Road, is currently designated private recreational. In 2022, the Official Community Plan (OCP) the future designation was changed to industrial.

Council was divided at the time on what the designation should be.

“After hearing extensively from the public, I concluded that the appropriate future land use for this property should continue to be private recreational,” Stack states in his draft resolution.

He also notes that the continuous loss of open green space is negatively affecting the quality of life for Kelowna residents and visitors.

“It is my hope this property will continue to be operated as a golf course, but the decision to operate the golf course remains with the property owner.”

A 2022 staff report to council projected a significant need for industrial lands in the city over the next twenty years to keep pace with demand.

According to that report, Kelowna Springs golf course ownership approached the city in 2020 to explore opportunities for either a commercial or industrial land use designation change for the property.

