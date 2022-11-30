The triggering of a chlorine gas alarm has closed the Vernon Aquatic Centre Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Chlorine alarm closes Vernon pool

The alarm was triggered just before noon Wednesday

The Vernon Aquatic Centre has been temporarily closed due to the activation of the chlorine gas alarm.

The alarm was triggered just before noon Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to the pool.

The City of Vernon says lifeguards and maintenance staff followed safety protocol in evacuating all pool guests to the recreation centre’s auditorium.

Firefighters arrived on scene and are now assessing the situation with the Aquatic Centre’s maintenance team.

Few details are currently available but crews on site have confirmed that the small amount of chlorine was contained within the centre’s chlorine bottle room.

“Maintenance staff and the firefighters have reset and are monitoring the chlorine system. The system will be re-evaluated at 1 p.m. and a decision will be made at that time regarding re-opening of the pool,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services. “As soon as we have more information, we will provide it to the community.”

READ MORE: New Vernon Peanut Pool shaping up despite construction challenges

READ MORE: Referendum passes, Vernon recreation director retires

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

RecreationVernon

Previous story
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake probably natural, scientist says
Next story
Snowstorm halts mail delivery in some B.C. cities as Canada Post issues red, yellow alerts

Just Posted

The Penticton Vees acquired the rights to forward Nicholas Degraves from the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) on Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Photo- Brooks Bandits/Em Duncan)
Penticton Vees say goodbye to key forward Ethan Mann for a player they ‘couldn’t pass up’

Opening day is early at Apex Mountain which is boasting the best fresh powder conditions they've ever seen. (Apex Mountain)
Video: Best snow conditions Apex Mountain has ever seen for opening day, says manager

’His driving behaviour was not a result of alcohol consumption’ says RCMP. Photo MCG
Princeton man charged after not drinking and driving

A pair of men were arrested after a risky, high speed attempt to evade police in Armstrong on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Two Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Armstrong