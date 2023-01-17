Child sex offender Shaun Deacon back in prison, charged with 2 counts of breach

Child sex offender Shaun Deacon, who previously lived in Abbotsford, is back in jail after being arrested and charged in Burnaby.

According to court records, Deacon has been charged with two counts of breaching his conditions and is next due to appear in Vancouver provincial court on Jan. 27. He remains in custody at this time.

Deacon has been in and out of jail since his release from prison on March 18, 2022 after serving his full sentence of three years and eight months for three breaches of his long-term supervision order.

At that time, the Abbotsford Police Department issued a public warning that Deacon – who has been described as “one of Canada’s most notorious child molesters” – was being released into Abbotsford.

Less than a month later, Deacon was charged with theft, related to a shoplifting incident at an Abbotsford business on April 5.

He was then charged with three counts of breaching his conditions on April 27.

Deacon was sentenced Sept. 1 to three months in jail for the theft and for two of the breaches. (The third breach charge was stayed.)

Mandatory release for inmates occurs after they have served two-thirds of their sentence.

On Oct. 31, authorities issued another alert, saying that Deacon would be residing in the Metro Vancouver area.

Deacon was arrested Friday (Jan. 13) on his latest charges.

The nature of the breaches has not been released, but Deacon must abide by conditions that include a lifetime ban from attending public parks, swimming areas, school grounds, daycare centres, playgrounds or community centres where kids under the age of 14 are expected to be present.

He also has a lifetime ban from working or volunteering in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards anyone under 14 years old.

Deacon also has a ban on contact with kids under the age of 16 and is prohibited from possessing any electronics that can access the internet.

He has convictions for sexual offences against children in 1988, 1996 and 1998, as well as breaches of long-term supervision orders in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

According to Parole Board of Canada documents, the 2018 breaches included Deacon having electronic devices (which he wasn’t supposed to have) being found in his work locker.

Also found in the locker were a folding knife, a black duty belt similar to what police wear, sex toys (including restraints) and “a large quantity of cold/flu and cough medicine, which, if provided to children, could make them sleepy or groggy.”

Deacon had also accessed the internet several times and had images of children under 16, including some fully naked, the documents state.



