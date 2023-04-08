Chickens were on the loose on Friday night off of Postill Lake Road in Kelowna. (Taylor Kanarek/Facebook)

Chickens were on the loose on Friday night off of Postill Lake Road in Kelowna. (Taylor Kanarek/Facebook)

Chickens on the loose in Kelowna saved by community effort

According to comments, all the chickens were saved and are safe and sound

Some chickens may have crossed the road and got lost Friday evening in Kelowna.

A post in the Kelowna Alert Facebook group by Taylor Kanarek let residents know that she encountered more than 30 chickens running around Postill Lake Road, northeast of the Kelowna International Airport. They were found past the Oceola Shooting Range in the area.

“What the cluck is going on!!” commented Deb Nelson on the post.

According to comments on the post, a collective effort was made as many people drove up to save all the chickens.

It’s unknown whether the chickens escaped from a farm or if someone dumped them in the area. Some comments suggested people may have dumped chickens in the area before.

READ MORE: Kelowna fire department battles 15th floor blaze

READ MORE: Okanagan ice breaker soccer tournament kicks off in Lake Country

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Abandoned chickensKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen wants feedback on services and facilities
Next story
Doctor says health wait times now permanent after high court rejects challenge

Just Posted

Saturday’s special weather statement includes Boundary, West Kootenay, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, as well as Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and Elk Valley. (Photo- DriveBC)
Special weather statement issued for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Tracy and Dan Fehr in front of South Main Market in April 2023. The couple took over the business in 1996. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Penticton bike lane could ‘greatly’ impact business, South Main Market owners say

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s offices in Penticton. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen wants feedback on services and facilities

Chris Mathieson marked 10 years as general manager of the Grist Mill and Gardens heritage site in Keremeos on April 1. (Grist Mill and Gardens/ Facebook)
‘Come back and see it’: Keremeos Grist Mill manager keeps on trucking 10 years later

Pop-up banner image