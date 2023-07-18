It cost the Vernon Winter Carnival Society the non-profit rate of $27,000 to rent Kal Tire Place arena to bring in Canadian country stars The Reklaws for a Winter Carnival concert in February. The Carnival and now Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce have spoken out against the city’s high rental fees, which will continue following a consultant’s report. (Morning Star - file photo)

It cost the Vernon Winter Carnival Society the non-profit rate of $27,000 to rent Kal Tire Place arena to bring in Canadian country stars The Reklaws for a Winter Carnival concert in February. The Carnival and now Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce have spoken out against the city’s high rental fees, which will continue following a consultant’s report. (Morning Star - file photo)

Chamber choked by Vernon’s rental fee report

Chamber, groups feeling ignored after consultant report to city on facility rental fees

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce says city council has ignored community organizations that rent public facilities.

Chamber representatives attended the July 17 committee of the whole meeting Monday morning for the presentation of a consultant’s report on a fee assessment and review for parks and recreation services. The agenda also included two letters from the chamber and four other non-profits that host events in Vernon, including Vernon Winter Carnival, which has been vocal about the high rental fees.

“There was absolutely no mention of the concerns raised in the letters by the organizations in terms of fees, customer service and facility maintenance. The fact that these concerns were side-stepped is extremely disappointing,” said Dan Proulx, chamber general manager.

“Council also completely overlooked calls from the chamber to partner with user groups and form a task force that investigates booking fees and customer service levels that encourages events from the perspective of community pride and economic development. We expected council would want to hear from community organizations that have experience with public facilities but obviously that’s not the case.”

Council received the consultant’s fee assessment and review and directed city staff to implement recommendations presented by the consultant. The chamber is concerned the city’s direction on parks and recreation will be based solely on the consultant’s report.

“The report contained no fee information from other communities and while it may be difficult to completely compare apples to apples, it would be beneficial to see where Vernon sits in terms of fees,” said Proulx. “From data the chamber gathered, Vernon charges the highest rates for the farmers markets and sports fields. We supplied this information to the council but, once again, it was not referenced at the meeting.”

The chamber’s survey of users contradicts the third party consultant’s report which suggested user groups thought fees were fair. Of those surveyed by the chamber, 70 per cent indicated that they were dissatisfied with fees with only 12 per cent stating a level of satisfaction.

“We were also shocked to learn that the consultant’s report suggests even higher user fees for facilities and that council should hand out grants to groups that require lower fees,” said Proulx. “The reality is that grants wouldn’t be required if fees were reasonable, and recognized the hard work of non-profits and the value events bring to our community.”

The chamber says it will now reach out to members of council to highlight the need for a task force.

“Despite a lack of interest and action from council, the chamber will continue to ensure that non-profits and event organizers have a voice,” said Proulx. “The social and economic fabric of this community depends on a vibrant and diverse event sector, and that is a vision we want city council to embrace.”

READ MORE: Carnival questions Vernon over costly facility rental prices

READ MORE: Vernon survey focuses on recreational facility rental fees

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City HallLocal BusinessRentalsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton holding 2 info sessions on final phase of controversial bike lane
Next story
Report finds ‘breadth of sexual harassment’ at BC Ambulance Service

Just Posted

A BC Coroners Service report shows that Okanagan Lake is the deadliest for accidental drowning deaths in the province. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan Lake most dangerous in B.C. for drownings: Coroner’s report

The City of Penticton’s design for the last phase of the lake-to-lake bike lane in front of the South Main Market. (Photo- City of Penticton)
Penticton holding 2 info sessions on final phase of controversial bike lane

Children walk across the new Every Child Matters crosswalk which was unveiled with a ceremony on July 17. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
PHOTOS: Every Child Matters crosswalk unveiled in Keremeos

Penticton is finally getting a Car 40 program. (Western News File photo)
Penticton is finally getting the Car 40 program