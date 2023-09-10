Smoke could be seen across the Central Okanagan on Tuesday, Sept. 5 because of planned ignitions executed by BC Wildfire Services. (Karen Hill/Black Press Media)

Central Okanagan, Shuswap under a blanket of smoke

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement

A special weather statement is in place for the Central Okanagan and the Shuswap.

Wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality.

Individuals with lung or heart disease, older adults, children and infants, and pregnant people should limit their time outdoors.

Those who must be outside are encouraged to wear a well fitted respirator type mask.

Learn more about wildfire smoke and the special air quality statement by visiting Environment Canada’s website.

