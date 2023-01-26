A 200-unit apartment complex proposed for Clement Avenue will help bolster Kelowna’s purpose-built rental inventory. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

A 200-unit apartment complex proposed for Clement Avenue will help bolster Kelowna’s purpose-built rental inventory. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Central Okanagan 4th highest in Canada for rental rates in 2022

Vancouver, Toronto, and Victoria topped the list ahead of Kelowna metropolitan area

The Kelowna metropolitan area (Lake Country to Peachland) was the fourth most expensive region in Canada for monthly rent in 2022.

The average rent for two-bedroom rental condos was $2,234 as of October last year, while a unit in a purpose-built rental building came in at $1,690.

Vancouver, Toronto, and Victoria topped the list ahead of Kelowna for average rents.

The information is contained in the Canadian Housing and Mortgage Corporation’s (CHMC) 2022 Rental Market Survey.

The vacancy rate in the Kelowna metropolitan area for rental condos as of Oct. last year was 0.7 per cent, and 1.2 per cent for purpose-built units.

A staff report to Kelowna council Jan. 20 stated that more action is needed on housing affordability in the city.

READ MORE: More action needed on housing affordability in Kelowna: Staff report

The CHMC report noted that rental demand surged across the country in 2022.

“This was a reflection of higher net migration and the return of students to on-campus learning. Another factor was higher mortgage rates, which drove up already-elevated costs of homeownership.”

READ MORE: As the Bank of Canada hits pause on hiking rates, all eyes are on the labour market

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

affordable housingCentral Okanagan Regional DistrictHousing crisisKelownarental market

Previous story
Referendum on Summerland recreation facility project expected in fall
Next story
Canada donating four Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine

Just Posted

Cawston actor Joey Munroe, right, in a still shot opposite Bruce Willis in the recently released film Detective Knight: Independence. (Submitted)
From small town Cawston to co-starring with Bruce Willis; Joey Munroe is living his dream

Penticton Art Gallery curator and director Paul Crawford pictured during the 42nd annual live auction. The gallery is hosting its 50th anniversary art exhibit opening Jan. 28. (Brennan Phillips - Western News file photo)
Penticton Art Gallery celebrates 50 years with unique art exhibit

The Penticton Vees are hosting their eighth annual Pink The Rink Night on Feb. 10 when the team welcomes the Coastal Conference’s Coquitlam Express. A look at members of the Vees after Pink the Rink Night in 2022. (Penticton Vees/Twitter)
Penticton Vees ready to ‘Pink the Rink’ in support of anti-bullying movement

A figure skater puts on a routine to music when she got the Penticton outdoor rink to herself. (City of Penticton Instagram)
VIDEO: ‘It’s moments like these’ on Penticton’s new outdoor rink