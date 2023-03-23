A colony of feral cats has been living on the COTR campus for 10 years. (Photo via EKCARES)

A colony of feral cats has been living on the COTR campus for 10 years. (Photo via EKCARES)

Cat colony with 14 feral felines at centre of controversy on B.C. college campus

The feral cats have been at the College of the Rockies Cranbrook campus for a decade

A clowder of cats on the College of the Rockies Cranbrook campus is at the centre of controversy.

The colony, which is home to 14 feral cats has been on the campus for a decade, managed by volunteers with the East Kootenay Community Animal Response and Education Society.

Now, the college is looking to relocate the home, citing an increasing negative impact on its campus.

The society has since started a petition to get the college to rescind this action before the end-of-March deadline.

The cats are “healthy, have names, individual personalities, and are strongly bonded to one another,” the online petition states.

“The cats are all spayed, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped. Their food, water and shelter that has been provided to them through the volunteer colony caretaker, at their own personal expense for the entire duration.”

The society argues that relocating the cats “would be inhumane, cruel and not acceptable!”

As of March 23, the petition had garnered 20,213 signatures.

In a series of tweets on March 20, the college said that in the last six months “we’ve experienced increased impact on our operations and our ability to maintain a safe learning and working environment for students and employees.”

This, accoridng to the college, includes reports “over the years” of contamination from feces and urine.

“Unintended consequences of the colony have seen cats taking shelter in the vehicles in our auto trades programs which have been contaminated with cat nests, feces and in some cases deceased animals. This has caused us to write off two vehicles that had been used for training.

“Last fall, we asked the current caretaker of the feral cat colony to provide a humane plan to relocate the colony with College financial support. Sadly, no solution was provided.”

The college’s president, Paul Vogt, has met with a local animal support group who could be the answer to finding a new location.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. taxi driver wins human rights complaint over colleagues’ use of derogatory slur
Next story
‘Proudly pro-freedom’ MLA John Rustad officially wants to lead BC Conservatives

Just Posted

The intersection of Kinney Avenue and South Main Street in Penticton. (Photo- Google Street View)
Project to fix ‘dysfunctional’ Penticton intersection comes in $3M over budget

Wade Cudmore seen here with his mom Kathy Richardson, will stand trial in Kelowna for the murders of the Fryer brothers found dead in Naramata in May 2021. Cudmore’s mom was found murdered in her home in June 2021. There have been no arrests in her case. (Facebook)
Penticton double murder trial set for summer of 2024

Cody Allen Pelletier, seen here in a photo from 2019, was arrested following a stabbing on May 3 in Penticton. (Submitted)
Fourth warrant issued after Penticton man skips out on trial

Penticton Pistoleras roller derby team is battling the Castlegar Dam City Rollers on April 1, in the Kootenays. (Submitted) Dam City Rollers’ Jammer Peacemaker (#187) eyes up a way to push through the tangle of skaters. (Photo- Greg McKinnon)
No jokes on April Fools: Penticton roller derby team to battle rivals in Kootenays