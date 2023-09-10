Car creamed in crash on forestry road from Kelowna to Penticton

The 201 Forest Service Road in Penticton is one of the options known for kicking up a lot of dust, making for zero visibility at times.

This unfortunately can make for dangerous driving conditions, which is what happened Thursday morning when a crash left a vehicle badly damaged on the forest service road.

Kelowna RCMP were called to 201 FSR just before 10 a.m. for a two vehicle crash.

One driver took to social media to claim that he was hit head-on by a vehicle passing cars in the opposite lane.

The road is reportedly not wide enough to pass on.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said the driver of the badly damaged vehicle stated he was sore but relatively OK.

“This was not criminal and falls under the Motor Vehicle Act. The driver of the other vehicle was issued a ticket,” said Della-Paolera.

Also last week, a driver using the Trout Creek service road between Summerland and Peachland rescued an injured man from the side of the road.

His vehicle had gone down an embankment and hit a tree. He managed to crawl back up to the road. There was no cell service in that area so the driver took him 500 feet down the road where they could call 911.

The driver ended up taking the injured man, who had a shoulder injury and concussion, to the Peachland ambulance station.

The 201 is taking about one hour and 40 minutes from Penticton to Kelowna.

Earlier this week the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed that Highway 97 at the Summerland slide site will be open to single-lane alternating traffic in less than two weeks.

