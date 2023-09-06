Car catches fire in turning lane on Penticton’s Skaha Lake Road

Traffic is slowed but getting through the intersection at Brandon Avenue

Penticton firefighters are responding to a Volkswagen Bug that has caught fire on Skaha Lake Road.

Flames were visible in the vehicle shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The vehicle is located in a turning lane on Brandon Avenue. Traffic is getting through the intersection, however.

It is not currently known what caused the fire, or if there were any injuries as a result.

