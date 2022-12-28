Staff work at a Canadian Armed Forces recruitment centre in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Canadian Armed Forces says it has received more than 2,400 applications from permanent residents interested in joining the military since the beginning of November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Staff work at a Canadian Armed Forces recruitment centre in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Canadian Armed Forces says it has received more than 2,400 applications from permanent residents interested in joining the military since the beginning of November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canadian Army feeling squeeze of more demands, fewer soldiers

The head of the Canadian Army says his force is facing more demands at home and in Europe even as the number of soldiers under his command continues to shrink.

Lt.-Gen. Joe Paul says the squeeze is forcing the Army to take a closer look at some long-established assumptions and ways of doing things to see where it can be more efficient.

Commanders across the whole of the Canadian Armed Forces have been sounding the alarm about a personnel crisis that has left thousands of positions vacant.

Paul says the Army shrunk by 1,200 soldiers last year — and possibly another 800 this year due to recruiting and retention challenges.

At the same time, troops are dealing with more calls for assistance in response to natural disasters here at home, while also gearing up to expand Canada’s presence in Latvia.

There are already hundreds of Canadian soldiers working with a NATO battlegroup there, and Paul says the Army will respond as the military alliance moves to grow the force next year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canadian Armed Forces

Previous story
B.C. sets age limits to boost safety for young workers in hazardous jobs
Next story
1 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Calgary

Just Posted

More than 90 people joined together for a community Christmas dinner on Christmas Day in Keremeos at the Community Church. (Keremeos Communities News)
Over 90 enjoy community Christmas Day dinner together in Keremeos

An arson fire completely destroyed the Penticton Toyota dealership in May. The black plume of smoke could be seen across the city. Two were arrested for the arson but charges have not been formalized. (Facebook)
Year in Review: A year of fires, suspicious and tragic in Penticton

OneSky Executive Director Tanya Behardien (left) and Hillside Winery winemaker Kathy Malone (right) beside the special OneSky 2020 Cab Sauv going to benefit the Foundry Penticton. (Submitted)
Naramata winery releases special ‘One Sky’ wine to benefit community charity

DriveBC is warning motorists on Wednesday, Dec. 28, about slippery conditions on Highway 97 from Kalenden to Osoyoos. (Photo- DriveBC)
DriveBC warns of black ice on Highway 97 in the South Okanagan