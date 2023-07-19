The Keremeos Transfer Station was closed on July 19 after unexploded ordinance was discovered. Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and the Regional District of Okanagan SImilkameen worked to safely dispose of the ordinance. (Google Streetview)

Canadian Armed Forces responding to unexploded ordnance at Keremeos landfill

Keremeos Transfer Station was closed Wednesday morning when the expolosive was discovered

The Keremeos transfer station was closed Wednesday, July 19, due to a piece of unexploded ordnance that was discovered.

The Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen will be detonating the explosive on July 20 to safely dispose of it.

It is not known where the ordnance came from.

Residents nearby may hear a loud explosion is disposed of, said police.

The Keremeos Transfer Station will be closed along with El Rancho Drive near the entrance to the landfill.

Police say the public is not in danger.

It’s not known when the transfer station will be re-opened.

