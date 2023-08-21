Canada Post suspends delivery service for areas of Okanagan amid wildfires

As British Columbia faces another record-breaking year of wildfires, the postal service industry is beginning to feel the heat.
Canada Post has put out a notice regarding delivery changes, and what residents should expect when it comes to receiving mail amidst the provincial state of emergency.
The postal service has two categories for alerts: yellow and red. A yellow alert means that while delivery services are still active, there may be delays. A red alert means a full suspension of delivery services, including recalling active delivery agents, according to a new release from today (Aug. 21).
On Aug. 18, a red alert was issued for Boston Bar, Gold Bridge, Seton Portage and West Kelowna. Today, (Aug. 21), a red alert was set for 13 more communities, listed below.
Red alerts have now been issued for, Chase, Kaleden, Kamloops, Kelowna, Keremeos, Lake Country, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Osoyoos, Peachland, Princeton, Scotch Creek, Shalalth, Sorrento and Summerland
If delivery is not possible, the company stated that all mail and parcels will be held securely.
As information continues to be updated on mail availability, it will be posted on the company’s page.
To see all service alerts for B.C., visit the Canada Post The company will also be posting updates on its X account (formerly Twitter) .
