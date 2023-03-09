Canada Post announces its first all-electric delivery fleet is in Nanaimo

Doug Ettinger, president and CEO of Canada Post, speaks at a press conference announcing that Nanaimo’s Canada Post depot is the first in the country to boast an all-electric corporate delivery fleet. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo’s Canada Post depot is the first in the country to have an all-electric corporate delivery fleet.

The Crown corporation held a press conference Thursday, March 9, at the East Wellington Road depot, announcing that the depot will utilize 14 fully electric Ford cargo vans for collection and delivery. Canada Post is calling Nanaimo a “test location” for the all-electric “last-mile” delivery.

“This is an important first step,” said Doug Ettinger, Canada Post president and CEO. “I think the employees here are really excited. It’s only 14 electric vehicles here, but it’s 14 that we’re going to learn from. We’re going to figure out how best to charge them, how much energy they use on the local utility, how they perform. We think they’re going to perform even better than the current vehicles.”

In addition to B.C., electric vehicles will be rolled out in Quebec shortly. Ettinger said provinces with “clean electricity grids” are being targeted initially.

Total costs for vehicles and infrastructure were not available, but the CEO said the vehicles are “well over $100,000” each.

He said workers will be covering the same routes as previously.

“Just instead of a gas vehicle, it’s an electric vehicle, quieter in the neighbourhood, smooth ride and it’ll be great for the drivers in particular,” said Ettinger.

He said Canada Post has plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, with a commitment to electrifying half its national fleet of approximately 14,000 vehicles by 2030 and the entire fleet by 2040.

