RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo

RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo

Calgary man found dead in river near Shambhala Music Festival

RCMP say it’s not clear if the man was attending the event

RCMP say the body of a Calgary man was discovered in the Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival.

Police announced in a statement Tuesday that divers contracted by the festival to recover garbage from the river found the 43-year-old on Monday and brought him back to shore where he was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear if the unidentified man was attending the festival at the time of his death. Police say he appears to have drowned and don’t suspect foul play.

Shambhala, an electronic music festival located south of Nelson, ran Thursday to Sunday.

READ MORE:

Portable drug-testing ‘robot’ heading to Shambhala Music Festival

B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health

RCMP still searching for man who went missing after Shambhala

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. port workers get eyes on contract offer from maritime employers
Next story
B.C. working to source hay, feed for farmers in need immediately

Just Posted

A worker is position on the cliff overlooking Highway 97 during the work in the area of the Summerland slide. On May 15, a larger slide occurred covering a 40-metre section of the highway. Around 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material had to be brought down from the slope. (Photo courtesy of Heidi Berthiaume)
Highway 97 at the Summerland slide is now fully open

The July 21 lightning-caused Bull Creek fire west of Summerland grew to 7.4 hectares before it was held. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfires west of Summerland and north of Penticton under control

Blast from the past — A decade ago, Canadian Barbi Brochu was the first finisher of the swim leg of the 2009 Ultraman, setting a new women’s course record with a 2:42:41. The ultra-endurance race left Penticton in 2014 and returned in 2019. The race returns to the city from July 28 to 30, 2023. (Western News file photo)
3-day, 500-km Ultraman Canada race welcomes athletes to Penticton

Penticton court.
Conditional sentence for Penticton man who led officers on midnight chase