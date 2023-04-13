Building permits still required for secondary suites in Penticton

Secondary suites and carriage allowed but must be permitted, said city

While the provincial government makes a push for more secondary suites, the City of Penticton building department is reminding residents that building permits are still required.

“In Penticton, secondary suites and carriage homes have been allowed in most residential zones since 2010 but they all require proper permitting,” says Ken Kunka, the city’s building and permitting manager. “We’ve seen a positive increase in secondary suites enquiries and we’re happy to explain the process and the needed steps to make it happen.”

If you’re interested in adding a carriage house or secondary suite, there are a host of resources available on Penticton.ca – including how to book a pre-application consultation with the building department.

Five Penticton councillors, the mayor and two staff have returned from a two-day Union of B.C. Municipalities Housing Summit in Vancouver with what they say is a further focus on finding solutions to the housing crisis.

As the City of Penticton prepares to review its Official Community Plan, the focus this time around is going to be around housing.

“Council has been clear that creating more attainable and affordable housing, particularly for those in the middle class, is a top priority,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “These two days have allowed council and staff the chance to dig deeper into what’s worked in other communities, what hasn’t been as successful and allow us to direct questions to provincial government officials on what we can do together. It’s confirmed that we’re on the right track and has given us insights on refining our plans.”

READ MORE: members of Penticton city council attend housing forum in Vancouver

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.