Brush fires spark from old burn piles in Princeton

Princeton Volunteer Fire Department attended two brush fires over the weekend. Both were old burn piles that had re-sparked during the hot weather. (Princeton VFD)

The Princeton Volunteer Fire Department were kept busy this weekend after having to put out a couple brush fires.

According to Princeton Fire, both fires were rekindled from previous burns.

“Remember to always recheck your burn piles in this hot, dry weather. Glad we were called to make sure these didn’t spread,” said the PVFD on their Facebook page.

Temperatures in the Similkameen have been upwards of 23 C for the first time since last October. Already there have been several wildfires sparked, one in Merritt that closed Highway 97C for Saturday.