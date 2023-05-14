Kelowna firefighters quickly knock down blaze below Dilworth Mountain

UPDATE: 8 p.m.

Fire crews responded to a blaze below Mt. Baldy Drive just after 5 p.m., Sunday.

The rank two wildfire, considered to be a surface blaze with visible and open flame, was burning on a steep slope and was approximately 30 feet by 30 feet in size.

According to platoon captain Scott Clark, crews had an issue accessing the blaze, a fire guard was cut to contain the flames until water could be brought to the scene.

The fire was quickly knocked down.

“The fire appears to have started in a camp for people experiencing homelessness. There were no injuries to the public or firefighters,” said Clark.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with four engines, two bush trucks an ATV and a command unit including 20 firefighters. RCMP, BC Ambulance and the City of Kelowna Bylaw attended as well.

Campfires are not permitted within the city limits.

A large plume of smoke is rising in the area behind McCurdy Place, below Dilworth Mountain.

Witnesses spotted smoke and flames at about 5:15 p.m.

Emergency crews are on scene.

It’s unclear if any structures are threatened or how the blaze started.

Breaking – a fire has been spotted in the trees between McCurdy Place and Mount Baldy Drive in #Kelowna @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia video: contributed pic.twitter.com/Y27u0YHZLU — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) May 15, 2023

