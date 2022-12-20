BREAKING: Semi trucks spinning wheels, blocking lanes in Vernon

Hospital hill on Highway 97 is slow going southbound

A car went off Highway 97 at the south end of Vernon early Tuesday, Dec. 20. (Renee Sellberg photo)

At least half a dozen transport trucks are stuck on Vernon’s hospital hill.

The semi trucks are spinning their wheels and blocking southbound lanes on the stretch of Highway 97.

RCMP are on scene helping drivers get chained up.

One witness called it “an absolute mess.”

A car also left the highway just south of town early this morning, landing on its side in the ditch. No major injuries were reported.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP report many roadways are slick.

“Drive safe and please take some extra time on your morning commute,” police caution.

READ MORE: Vernon woman missing for 2 weeks

READ MORE: Snowstorm cancels more flights at Kelowna airport

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TransportationVernonWinter

Previous story
Snowstorm cancels more flights at Kelowna Airport
Next story
Snowstorm stops mail service in Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The Penticton Balance School of Performing Arts hosted its first-ever Christmas open house on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Orchard House. A total of $2,000 was raised in support of the student’s upcoming trip to New York City. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
VIDEO: Penticton dance students raise $2k; heading to New York City in 2023

(@joepompliano/Twitter)
Morning Start: Adidas and Puma creators

Bob MacMillan raises a toast to Robbie Burns at the celebration for the 261st birthday of the Scottish Bard in 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Celebrate the Ploughman Poet in Penticton in style

Gord Portman bows his head during a moment of silence for all those lost to fatal overdoses at Discovery House's 2022 Shed the Light on Addiction light-up. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton’s Discovery House lights the way for those with addictions