RCMP officers are posted outside the CIBC on Young Road in Chilliwack following reports of a hostage situation. (Photo/Paul Henderson)

UPDATE: Armed man taken into police custody after attempted bank robbery in Chilliwack

The area around the CIBC bank at Salish Plaza was closed off for more than two hours by police

Police say one man is in custody following an attempted bank robbery in downtown Chilliwack Thursday.

Multiple RCMP officers were called to the scene after reports came in of a man armed with a weapon at Salish Plaza in around 12:15 p.m. on April 27.

The suspect had been inside the CIBC branch at the 9400 block of Young Road before being taken into custody more than an hour later.

“All available police resources including front line members, the Integrated Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services proceeded to the area. Police worked diligently to contain the situation and resolve the situation peacefully,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

At approximately 1:35 p.m., a 64-year-old man was arrested without incident. No one was physically injured. Chilliwack RCMP Victim Services have been engaged to support those affected.

Streets all around the area had been blocked and RCMP officers were keeping bystanders away. One hostage was released just before 1 p.m.

“Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their cooperation and patience during this incident.”

Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to contact Const. Paul Gill of the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-702-4202 or 604-792-4611.

