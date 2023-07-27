50-year old James Michael ‘Mike’ Montemiglio has been found dead after missing for three days. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

BREAKING: Missing Kelowna man found dead

50-year-old James Michael ‘Mike’ Montemiglio was last seen leaving his residence on Sunday, July 23

50-year-old James Michael ‘Mike’ Montemiglio was last seen leaving his residence on Sunday, July 23. Montemiglio’s disappearance was out of character for him and his family was concerned for his well-being.

After a missing persons report was filed, the Kelowna RCMP asked for the public’s help in finding Montemiglio. On Wednesday night, he was found dead in the McKinley area of Kelowna.

The BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation and there are no criminal concerns. RCMP Victim Services will be supporting family and friends.

“The Kelowna RCMP would like to thank the citizens and media along with its community partners for their assistance in this unfortunate situation, there will be no further comments,” said the Kelowna RCMP in a release.

