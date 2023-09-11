Breaking: Fast growing fire near the town of Oliver

Smoke visible from throughout Oliver on Monday. (Caroline White Facebook) Two helicopters are dumping water on the Oliver fire. (Derrick Robson Facebook) Firefighters work on the fire. (Derrick Robson) Sandra Tanemura Nelson captured these flames from her backyard on Kootenay Street. (Facebook)

Original: 1:45 p.m.

A fire has erupted near homes on the town of Oliver.

Residents posting pictures to social media of flames and large amounts of smoke say it is coming from Oliver Mountain near the water reservoir.

At 1:30, BC Wildfire Services had listed the fire as two hectares in size and started at 12:30 p.m. at Tower Hill. Its cause is unknown. By 2 p.m. the fire had already grown to three hectares.

Helicopters have been bucketing the fire since it was called in and firefighters are on the ground.

Caroline White took pictures of flames above her home on Kootenay Street.

The Western News will update this story as information comes in.

