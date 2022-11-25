VIDEO: Car catches fire in Vernon Parkade

Firefighters battle a vehicle fire in the Vernon Parkade Friday, Nov. 25. (Deena Lehoux photo) Smoke pours out of the third level of the downtown Vernon Parkade due to a vehicle fire Friday afternoon. (Dean Gordon-Smith photo) Smoke pours from the Vernon Parkade due to a vehicle fire Friday, Nov. 25. (Deena Lehoux photo) Firefighters battle a vehicle fire inside the Vernon Parkade Friday, Nov. 25. (Deena Lehoux photo) Firefighters battle a vehicle fire inside the Vernon Parkade Friday afternoon. (Dean Gordon-Smith photo) Three cars were destroyed by fire in the Vernon Parkade Friday, Nov. 25. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

UPDATE:

Vernon Fire Rescue and Bylaw officers have confirmed that all levels of the parkade (including the roof) can now be accessed for vehicle owners to collect their vehicles.

Bylaw is on scene to help direct members of the public to the appropriate access point.

No further information is available at this time regarding the cause of fire.

A total of three vehicles were destroyed by the fire. The three vehicles are cordoned off by police tape for the time being.

A fire investigation will be underway.

…………………..

ORIGINAL:

Firefighters are on the scene of a vehicle fire in the Vernon Parkade.

Crews were called to the blaze shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 and found a vehicle on fire on the third floor.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of the second and third levels of the parkade, when Clary Lausnes heard small explosions.

“Perhaps tires popping,” she said.

Deena Lehoux was heading down main street when she noticed that it seemed smoky, so she went around the block and saw people looking up at the Parkade.

“I didn’t see anything suspicious, but heard a bunch of loud bangs over about 10 minutes,” said Lehoux. “You could tell the fire was spreading.”

Initial crews on scene worked quickly to knock the fire down and extinguish it, and ensure there was no extension to the building. All offices within the building were evacuated and no injuries have been reported. The cause of fire and total extent of damage is unknown at this time.

The parkade is closed to the public for the time being, but emergency crews are working to assess and secure the scene as quickly as reasonably possible. The public is asked to stay away from the area so emergency crews have easier access to the scene.

A block of 33rd Street is closed to traffic at 31st Avenue, which is also closed in front of the Parkade.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

