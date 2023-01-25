BREAKING: 66 more potential graves identified at former residential school in B.C.’s Cariboo

The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School as seen in March 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School as seen in March 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The lead investigator in the search for unmarked graves at a former residential institution near the Williams Lake First Nation in central British Columbia says the latest phase of their work has uncovered 66 additional “reflections,” indicating children’s graves.

Whitney Spearing told a news conference that the results of Phase 2 of their investigation show there were crimes committed against children associated with the Catholic operation of St. Joseph’s Mission.

Spearing says that in addition to the reflections found in a technical survey, their interviews with survivors and archival records revealed that babies born as a result of child sexual assault at the mission were disposed of by incineration on and off-site.

Spearing says they found “a minimum” of 28 children died at the mission, which operated between 1886 and 1981, many of them buried in unmarked graves around the site.

A year ago, the nation announced the first phase of its investigation had uncovered 93 other “reflections.”

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellers says the next steps will be to potentially exhume bodies in the areas that have already been scanned, showing a total of 159 possible unmarked graves.

He says children from 48 different nations attended the school, and engaging with those nations in the process of potentially exhuming bodies is a “scary thought.”

The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering with trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

More to come.

Breaking NewsIndigenous

Previous story
‘We owe it to our children’: 75,000 hectares of old growth forest conserved east of Revelstoke
Next story
B.C. widow grateful MAID allowed her husband to die with dignity, compassion

Just Posted

Drugs being sold as down/fentanyl in Penticton that appear as grey pebbles have been found to contain enough fentanyl and fentanyl analogue to cause high risks of overdose and fatal overdose. (Interior Health)
Interior Health say risk high for fatal overdoses in Penticton street drugs

Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield presents the Community Radio Week Proclamation to Claire Thompson, the CFUZ president, on the steps of city hall. For the first time in Penticton’s history, the first week of February has been designated as Community Radio Week. (Photo- Peach City Community Radio Society)
Peach City Radio in Penticton ready to celebrate 4 years on the FM dial

Three motels bought by BC Housing in 2021 for redevelopment will be staying as they are for some time yet, as delays hit the design phase before the project was to get public feedback. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
BC Housing’s redevelopment of Penticton motels facing design delays

(@airrack/Twitter)
Morning Start: New record for world’s largest pizza