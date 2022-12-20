Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. File photo

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. File photo

Brawl breaks out at company Christmas party in Princeton

Police were called to a private function at the Legion

A company Christmas party turned into a brawl last Saturday night, Dec. 16.

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the party was held at the Princeton Legion and arranged by a local employer.

Police were called between 10 and 11 p.m. after a fight broke out involving several party-goers.

Hughes said the altercation is believed to have started between four people following a verbal dispute about a family member. At least one man was injured, receiving a facial laceration.

The investigation is continuing, and it is not clear yet whether charges will be recommended to Crown.

“We are still in the process of gathering statements,” said Hughes. “The parties who were spoken to (at the scene) appeared to be intoxicated.”

It was also reported to police that one woman who was involved in the melee left the Legion in a vehicle.

Related: Police search for wanted man in Okanagan

Related: Delta police to pilot body-worn cameras for some patrol officers – a first in B.C.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snowstorm cancels more flights at Kelowna Airport

Just Posted

(@joepompliano/Twitter)
Morning Start: Adidas and Puma creators

Bob MacMillan raises a toast to Robbie Burns at the celebration for the 261st birthday of the Scottish Bard in 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Celebrate the Ploughman Poet in Penticton in style

Gord Portman bows his head during a moment of silence for all those lost to fatal overdoses at Discovery House's 2022 Shed the Light on Addiction light-up. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton’s Discovery House lights the way for those with addictions

A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a car crash in 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Police search for wanted man in Okanagan