Booze on Penticton’s beaches has now been voted on to become a permanent thing. (Western News File)

Booze on Penticton’s beaches has now been voted on to become a permanent thing. (Western News File)

Booze on the beach is here to stay in Penticton

From noon to 9 p.m. everyday, it will now be legal to consume alcohol on most Penticton beaches

Beers on the beaches are here to stay in Penticton.

City council voted to adopt the public alcohol consumption bylaw at their special meeting on Feb. 28.

From noon to 9 p.m. everyday, it will now be legal to consume alcohol on Okanagan Beach, Rotary Park, Okanagan Lake Park, Marina Way Park, Skaha Park and Sudbury Beach.

The new bylaw is now permanent after three trial years starting with 2020 and will be staying in place year-round.

READ MORE: Penticton council gives support to beach booze law

Council was unanimous in their support of the bylaw, except Mayor Julius Bloomfield who was absent from the meeting due to a family emergency.

The new bylaws take effect immediately and will see the installation of the signs indicating the boundaries and times set out in the bylaw at the designated public parks and beaches.

The initiative was first brought forward in 2020 to support local restaurants and breweries that had limited capacity due to COVID-19.

City staff have said the program’s pilot years received general support from the Parks Department, RCMP, bylaw, the Downtown Penticton Association, Chamber of Commerce, and Travel Penticton.

Staff have also noted that Interior Health maintain opposition to the bylaw.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

alcoholbeaches

Previous story
Climate protester paints Royal B.C. Museum’s iconic mammoth
Next story
6 current, former Nelson police officers face discipline in racism case

Just Posted

Village of Keremeos offices. (Brennan Phillips Keremeos Review)
Stranger in white truck going door-to-door asking for water samples in Keremeos

RCMP is investigating after a pair of vehicles were set on fire outside the Penticton Kia car dealership on Saturday, Feb. 25. (Photo- Google Street View)
2 vehicles set on fire at Penticton car dealership

Penticton in March 2023, from West Bench. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
Tired of cold weather in the Okanagan? Be optimistic for March, meteorologist says

Penticton RCMP says Wednesday morning’s fire in the 600-block of Pineview Road is “suspicious in nature.” (File photo)
Suspicious fires destroy 2 vehicles in Penticton neighbourhood, 1 car torched in separate incident