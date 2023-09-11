A portion of Spall Road is closed the morning of Sept. 10, 2023 with police in the area. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

A portion of Spall Road is closed the morning of Sept. 10, 2023 with police in the area. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Body found near brush fire, unusual but not criminal: Kelowna RCMP

The body was found at an encampment off Spall Road

The man found dead near Mill Creek off of Spall Road on Sunday is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service, however, the death does not appear to be criminal in nature.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 10, police were called to assist the Kelowna Fire Department with a small brush fire off the west side of Spall.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters discovered the body of a man beside a small encampment.

Police have not yet identified the victim and the cause of death is not yet known. The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is also investigating as the circumstances of the incident are unusual.

A portion of Spall Road was blocked to vehicle and foot traffic on Sunday but has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information that may assist in identifying the man to phone the RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-54030.

READ MORE: No planned ignitions for West Kelowna fire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireKelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna firefighters hike in memory of those killed in the line of duty
Next story
Heat waves not frying fish stocks as one would expect, UBC study finds

Just Posted

Tom Rigney, a returning favourite, plays out the closing of the 25th Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Photos: Red hot Pentastic Jazz Festival wraps 25th year

The Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos continues to burn out of control, as of Sept. 6. (Photo- BC Wildfire Service)
Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos being held

Smoke visible from throughout Oliver on Monday. (Caroline White Facebook)
Wildfire near the Town of Oliver being held

Bryan Adam in concert Monday, Sept. 11 at the SOEC in Penticton. (Bryan Adams Facebook)
Opinion: Legend Bryan Adams is in the house tonight in Penticton