Highway 97 north of Summerland on Dec. 3, 2022. (Photo- DriveBC)

Highway 97 north of Summerland on Dec. 3, 2022. (Photo- DriveBC)

Blasting work to close Highway 97 north of Summerland on Jan. 6

The closure is scheduled for one hour on Friday, Jan. 6

A section of Highway 97 north of Summerland will be closed for one hour on Friday afternoon, Jan. 6, for blasting work.

DriveBC and AIM Roads say the road will be closed in both directions, between Bridgeman Road and North Beach Road, for 4.5 kilometres from 1 to 2 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation has monitored the site since November, after small rocks fell onto the highway in the Callan Road area between Summerland and Peachland.

A geotechnical assessment of the area has since been conducted and blasting work was previously completed on Dec. 18.

DriveBC’s next update will come at 2 p.m., Jan. 6.

(Photo- DriveBC)

(Photo- DriveBC)

A rockslide swept across Highway 97 at Callan Road in February 2019, prompting the entire highway to close. More than 20,000 cubic metres of rock and debris were removed from the site before the highway could reopen.

READ MORE: Ministry surveys 2019 rockslide on Highway 97 after debris falls near Summerland

Highway 97NewsSummerland

Previous story
Construction continues near Golden: January closures on Highway 1 for Kicking Horse Canyon
Next story
Drug coverage for diabetes, heart failure and blood clot prevention expands in B.C.

Just Posted

(Contributed)
Memory Cafes coming to Cawston and Keremeos

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is conducting a survey about short-term and vacation rentals. (File image)
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holds survey on vacation rentals

Cris Derksen is the guest artist on cello, presenting Round Dance at the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra performances Jan. 20 and 21. (Contributed)
Flood cancels Vernon show, symphony continues in Kelowna, Penticton

Highway 97 north of Summerland on Dec. 3, 2022. (Photo- DriveBC)
Blasting work to close Highway 97 north of Summerland on Jan. 6