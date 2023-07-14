Blasting to close Highway 97 in Summerland

Slope mitigation work will proceed Friday night, after efforts were cancelled on Thursday

Blasting and slope mitigation work will close Highway 97 in Summerland on Friday, July 14.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says it cancelled work on Thursday, July 13, and will now proceed with efforts on Friday between Arkell Road and Lakeshore Drive from 6 to 9 p.m.

A road closure is planned and detours will be made available via Highway 3, 3A, 97C and 5A, according to DriveBC.

The MOTI says a substantial blast is required for safety reasons and material removal will take longer than previous blasting efforts.

Crews have attended the site of a pair of recent landslides just south of Summerland since May.

Blasting work has since closed Highway 97 in the area on numerous occasions.

Two-way traffic will continue through the site until further notice.

READ MORE: Kids on walkie-talkies interfere with Summerland slide crews on Highway 97, says AIM Roads

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPentictonSummerlandTransportation