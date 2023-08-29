A sign has been put up in Vernon’s Polson Park after a sighting of a black bear was confirmed on Monday, Aug. 28. (Contributed)

A sign has been put up in Vernon’s Polson Park after a sighting of a black bear was confirmed on Monday, Aug. 28. (Contributed)

Black bear spotted in popular Vernon park

Conservation Officer Service confirms sighting in Polson Park

A black bear has been seen sauntering through a popular downtown Vernon park.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has confirmed a sighting of the large mammal in Polson Park on Monday, Aug. 28.

“The COS is monitoring bear activity and will respond as necessary to ensure public safety,” said the conservation service.

Signs have been put up in the park notifying of the potential bear presence.

To report a bear conflict, or aggressive bear behaviour, call the COS Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277 or visit the RAPP website at rapp.bc.ca.

Should you encounter a bear, remain calm. Don’t run or climb a tree. Slowly back away and talk to the bear in a quiet, monotone voice. Don’t scream, turn your back on the animal, kneel down or make direct eye contact.

If in a pair or group, stay together. If you’re with others, act as a group and keep children close. Small children should be picked up and carried.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Black bear pays visit to Coldstream resident

READ MORE: Prince George was B.C’s deadliest community for black bears last year

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC ParksbearsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Highway 1 reopens through the Fraser Canyon after wildfire closure
Next story
UPDATE: Four new wildfires discovered in Harrison Lake area on Tuesday

Just Posted

Skylar Punnett’s new illistration, ‘The Crow That Ate The Wind,’ honours the first responders who fight wildfires. (Skylar Punnett)
Penticton artist honours firefighters nationwide

This picture shows just how close the Crater Creek wildfire came to burning the Cathedral Lakes Lodge. (Cathedral Lake Lodge - Facebook)
Structure damage confirmed due to Crater Creek wildfire

Former Mayor John Vassilaki has to pay $14,000 to his brother and sister after losing a civil suit. (City of Penticton file photo)
Former Penticton mayor ordered to pay $14K in civil assault suit by brother

Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Tahea Mack/Facebook)
No timeline yet for opening Highway 97 at the Summerland rock slide