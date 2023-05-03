Kiwanis Pier in Summerland has been deemed unsafe. The pier will now be deconstructed. A new structure is in the works to replace the iconic Summerland waterfront landmark. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Kiwanis Pier in Summerland has been deemed unsafe. The pier will now be deconstructed. A new structure is in the works to replace the iconic Summerland waterfront landmark. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Beloved but unsafe Summerland pier will be dismantled

Report states iconic structure cannot be repaired and must be removed

Kiwanis Pier in Summerland will be deconstructed within the coming days.

Graham Statt, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said the municipality has received approval from the provincial environment ministry to disassemble the structure. Crews will now be scheduled to do the work.

READ ALSO: Planning starts on fundraising for Summerland pier

READ ALSO: Summerland council commits to funding pier replacement

In late 2022, a report to Summerland council stated the pier was no longer safe and could not be repaired. Many of the pilings at the walking pier have rotted or decayed.

While the municipality has set up barricades and warning signs at the entrance to the pier, some people have continued to use the structure.

Statt said the surface of the walking pier is in good condition. However, the pieces will not be used on a new pier. Instead, they will be given to the Rotary Club of Summerland.

The Rotary Club and the municipality are working together to create a new pier at the same location. The Rotary Club will do fundraising work for the replacement.

In addition, the municipality will contribute a total of $500,000. This includes $300,000 from the $4.533 million Growing Communities Fund and $200,000 which had been committed earlier to cover the costs of removing the existing pier.

The design of the new pier has not yet been determined.

Statt said options are expected to be ready for council by the second municipal council meeting of June.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganRecreationSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Boundary residents urged to prepare ‘grab and go’ bag amid continued flood risks
Next story
A stinkin’ good time: Revelstoke Garlic Festival returns this fall under new stewardship

Just Posted

Flooding from Hayes Creek. A high streamflow advisory - not yet a flood watch or flood warning - has been issued for the Ashnola area including the Similkameen Valley. (Tulameen Fire Department Facebook)
High water levels but no flood warning yet for Similkameen Valley

Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrated her 100th birthday at the Concorde Retirement Community on Wednesday, May 3. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
‘I’m so fortunate’: Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrates 100th birthday

FILE - Britain’s King Charles III smiles during a boat trip, in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, March 31, 2023. King Charles III arrived Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Germany. Britain’s royal family turns the page on a new chapter with the coronation of King Charles III. Charles ascended the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last year. But the coronation Saturday is a religious ceremony that provides a more formal confirmation of his role as head of state and titular head of the Church of England. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool, File)
EDITORIAL: Coronation could open discussion about the monarchy

The Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team helped to rescue a horse that had fallen in Oliver's canal just days after training for livestock rescue. (ALERT Facebook)
VIDEO: 2 days after training, ALERT helps with rescue of horse in Oliver canal