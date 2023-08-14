Beat the heat inside Penticton facilities

Temperatures are expected to go as high as 37 C this week

Temperatures in the Okanagan are expected in the high 30s with Tuesday going as hot as 38 C. (File photo)

With Environment Canada issuing a heat warning for the Okanagan for this week, the City of Penticton is offering several indoor spaces where people can go to cool down.

The province has to declare a heat emergency before cities can officially open a cooling centre, said Penticton’s communications manager Shane Mills.

The City is also encouraging residents and visitors to stay safe by drinking plenty of water, staying cool and checking in on neighbours.

“It’s important to be aware of the dangers from the heat and to take the proper precautions,” says emergency program coordinator Brittany Seibert. “Drink plenty of water, cover up as needed, apply sunscreen, go for a dip in the lakes and check in on your friends, family, seniors and neighbours. People can also go into city facilities during regular operating hours to cool off.”

City facilities that are open:

South Okanagan Events Centre walking track (835 Eckhart Avenue) will be open between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Penticton Community Centre (325 Power Street) will be open between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Penticton Public Library (785 Main Street) will be open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre (2965 Main Street) will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City Hall (171 Main Street): Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For water access, the City is also reminding residents and visitors that there are refilling water bottle stations throughout Penticton. A map of the locations can be found here. Bylaw officers and community safety officers will have bottled water for those needing a cool drink.

The BC SPCA has tips for summer pet safety during the hot weather here.

