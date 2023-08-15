Beat the heat in Keremeos

Take a dip in the river, or the pool and other ways to stay cool

As temperatures are expected to soar through the Southern Interior, the Village of Keremeos has a few ways to beat the heat.

The village sent out a notification informing residents of some of the ways they can stay cool as records across B.C. were broken on Aug. 14.

Those ways include taking to the water at the outdoor pool, the splash park at Memorial Park, or the Similkameen River.

It also includes inviting residents to visit cooler places such as the Keremeos Rec Centre, Library, Seniors Centre, and the Keremeos Council Chambers.

The chambers are air-conditioned and will be open to the public from Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Environment Canada, daytime temperatures in the Okanagan Valley, South Thompson and Fraser Canyon are expected to climb up to as high as 40 C.

The village is not currently opening up a specific cooling centre, as during past heatwaves there was no major use of them, however, it is ready to open one if necessary.

Locals are asked to check in on the more vulnerable members of the community to ensure they’re okay during the heat wave.

Signs of heat exhaustion include a skin rash, heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headaches, difficulty concentrating, extreme thirst, muscle cramps, decreased urination and dark urine, and rapid breathing and heartbeat. Anyone with heat exhaustion should be taken to a cool space and given plenty of water, and should have their skin cooled down with water too.

Heat stroke symptoms include the above, as well as high body temperatures, fainting or decreased levels of consciousness, confusion, lack of coordination and very hot and red skin. Immediately call 911 if someone has the symptoms of heat stroke, submerge all or part of their body in cool water and/or remove their clothes and cover them with cold wet towels.

If you are aware of any individuals with no way to stay cool, you can contact the village office by emailing cao@keremeos.ca.

