A member of BC Wildfire Services has died battling a blaze outside Revelstoke. (Black Press Photo)

BC Wildfire Services firefighter dies while battling blaze outside Revelstoke

The B.C. Government released a statement late Thursday night

The B.C. Government has confirmed a member of B.C. Wildfire Services has died while battling a blaze outside Revelstoke.

Late Thursday night (July 13), B.C. Premier David Eby confirmed the death by issuing a statement.

“This is a tremendous loss for everyone involved with the BC Wildfire Service at an already challenging time, and our hearts are with them all,” said Eby. “On behalf of all British Columbians, we extend our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of this crew member.”

Eby also stated that the tragedy is a reminder that firefighting crews put their life on the line everyday to keep people and communities safe across the province during wildfire season.

The BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) also released a statement on Thursday night.

“It is with heavy hearts that our union mourns the loss of one of our BCGEU family who lost her life today fighting a wildfire outside of Revelstoke,” said the BCGEU. “Unfortunately, incidents like today’s remind us all how dangerous this work can be.”

The BCGEU also stated that over the coming days, they will ensure the WorkSafeBC investigation is thorough and colleagues have access to the support they need.

There are currently more than 360 active wildfires across B.C.

READ MORE: B.C.'s fire season now second-worst on record

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresBreaking NewsRevelstoke

