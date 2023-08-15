BC Wildfire Service adjusts response to fires south of Keremeos

The two wildfires have continued to grow since July

The Crater Creek Wildfire, visible from Keremeos. BC Wildfire Service currently has heavy equipment and helicopters deployed. (Kathy Green - Facebook)

BC Wildfire Service is currently working on specific flanks of two wildfires south of Keremeos.

The Crater Creek and Gillanders Creek wildfires have been burning south of Keremeos since mid-July, with the former now an estimated 697 hectares in size and the latter covering 480 hectares.

A spokesperson for the Kamloops Fire Centre confirmed that heavy equipment and helicopters were deployed to the north flank of the Crater Creek wildfire on Aug. 15.

A 10-person crew had been deployed on Aug. 14, but the steep terrain and high temperatures have made things difficult.

The extremely steep area poses a safety risk for ground crews on the fires.

The Gillanders Creek fire is currently under a modified response where it is largely being monitored by BCWS, BC Parks and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

On Aug. 14, an initial attack crew was sent out to work on the southeast flank of the fire.

