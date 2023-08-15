The Crater Creek Wildfire, visible from Keremeos. BC Wildfire Service currently has heavy equipment and helicopters deployed. (Kathy Green - Facebook)

The Crater Creek Wildfire, visible from Keremeos. BC Wildfire Service currently has heavy equipment and helicopters deployed. (Kathy Green - Facebook)

BC Wildfire Service adjusts response to fires south of Keremeos

The two wildfires have continued to grow since July

BC Wildfire Service is currently working on specific flanks of two wildfires south of Keremeos.

The Crater Creek and Gillanders Creek wildfires have been burning south of Keremeos since mid-July, with the former now an estimated 697 hectares in size and the latter covering 480 hectares.

A spokesperson for the Kamloops Fire Centre confirmed that heavy equipment and helicopters were deployed to the north flank of the Crater Creek wildfire on Aug. 15.

A 10-person crew had been deployed on Aug. 14, but the steep terrain and high temperatures have made things difficult.

The extremely steep area poses a safety risk for ground crews on the fires.

The Gillanders Creek fire is currently under a modified response where it is largely being monitored by BCWS, BC Parks and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

On Aug. 14, an initial attack crew was sent out to work on the southeast flank of the fire.

READ MORE: 2 wildfires continue to burn south of Keremeos

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mom searches for recipients of organs donated by B.C. daughter after crash
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP enforcement resumes at B.C. logging protest with more arrests

Just Posted

The Village of Keremeos offices. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
Beat the heat in Keremeos

The Crater Creek Wildfire, visible from Keremeos. BC Wildfire Service currently has heavy equipment and helicopters deployed. (Kathy Green - Facebook)
BC Wildfire Service adjusts response to fires south of Keremeos

BC Highway Patrol, Keremeos RCMP and the Coroners Service are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 3 near Cawston. (Black Press Media file photo)
Woman walking in middle of Cawston highway hit and killed by vehicle

A view of smoke in the air in Vernon Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality advisory for Okanagan, Shuswap