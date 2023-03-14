The BC SPCA is warning the public about a man and woman selling sick, skinny kittens in Surrey. (Unsplash photo)

The BC SPCA is warning the public about a man and woman selling sick, skinny kittens in Surrey. (Unsplash photo)

BC SPCA issues warning about pair selling ‘sick, skinny kittens’

Society cautions public not to purchase pets under suspicious circumstances

The BC SPCA is warning the public to beware of a man and woman selling sick, skinny kittens in Surrey.

The SPCA has received 11 complaints during the past several months from people believed to have purchased kittens and cats from the pair.

“In many cases the animals begin showing symptoms of illness days after purchase, and several of the kittens have died,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA, in a release.

“Often people are told that the animals have been vaccinated when they may not have been.”

She said the SPCA has identified one of the individuals and will be recommending charges, but said the society is concerned the pair may continue to sell animals in the meantime.

READ ALSO: ‘Deplorable’ conditions lead to BC SPCA seizure of 129 cattle from B.C. rancher

“We cannot release an individual’s identity in an ongoing investigation unless a charge is approved by Crown counsel, but we do want to warn the public about purchasing a pet under suspicious circumstances.”

The SPCA believes the individuals may have multiple accounts on Kijiji and Craigslist.

“They are selling kittens and cats of different breeds, including domestic short hair, Russian Blue and Maine Coons, for prices ranging from $250 to $1,200 or more,” Drever said.

Drever adds that people should be wary of anyone who insists on meeting in a parking lot or other public space to buy a pet. “No reputable breeder would sell animals this way and it is a huge red flag that something is not right.”

She urged people to do their homework when bringing an animal into their home.

“There are so many adoption options through the SPCA or other rescues groups, or through reputable breeders who provide good care and welfare for their animals.”

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCACats

Previous story
Police see no immediate danger after two men murdered in remote village of Mayo, Yukon
Next story
B.C. government expanding post-secondary tuition waiver for former youths in care

Just Posted

WW2 Chinese-Canadian soldiers at ‘Commando Bay’ near Naramata during the summer of 1944. Commando Bay was a training base for a special unit called Operation Oblivion where a select group of Chinese Canadian volunteer soldiers went through rigorous training to go behind enemy lines. These 13 soldiers were instrumental in driving the Japanese forces out. Only a plaque remains at the site. (Okanagan Historical Society/Greater Vernon Museum & Archives/Rick Wong)
Top secret WW2 training base once existed north of Naramata

A truck stolen from an Oliver farm was last spotted in Keremeos. (File photo)
Stolen truck from Oliver last spotted in Keremeos

Okanagan film Until Branches Bend is coming to theatres for one night only on March 20 across Canada including Penticton and Kelowna. (Courtesy of Until Branches Bend)
Psychological thriller filmed in Penticton debuts at Landmark Cinemas

The Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute team touched down at Okanagan Lake Park for the 75th-anniversary of the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 4. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Look up in the sky: The SkyHawks are back for Penticton’s Peach Festival