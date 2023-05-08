Door-to-door canvassers will be in Penticton, said BC Cancer Foundation. But they won’t be asking for cash. (Submitted)

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers going door-to-door in Penticton

They will have ID cards and teal vests and will not be asking for any cash at the door

Canvassers for the BC Cancer Foundation will be back and going door-to-door in Penticton in May.

The canvassers will be introducing residents to the foundation’s work, and they won’t be asking for or accepting cash at the door.

The foundation is instead looking to invite residents to join their monthly donation program.

For security and safety purposes, all canvassers will be wearing ID badges and BC Cancer Foundation teal vests, as well as masks, and will keep six foot of distance when interacting with residents.

Monthly donations support life-saving cancer research and innovations to patient care taking place at BC Cancer, helping to change outcomes for people facing cancer across B.C. the foundation said.

Anyone with questions about the door-to-door program, monthly giving program, or a fundraiser, please call 1-888-906-2873 or visit bccancerfoundation.com.

READ ALSO: Penticton hospital receives $22 million for expansion of oncology department

