Bald Range Creek fire north of West Kelowna now under control

Almost two days after it was discovered, a blaze near Westside Road north of West Kelowna is under control.

The Bald Range Creek was first noted by BC Wildfire Service around 6p.m. on July 17, at around five hectares.

The fire was upgraded from out of control to being held around 2p.m. on July 18, at 4.08 hectares.

BC Wildfire then upgraded the fire to an under control status around 11a.m. on July 19, though the blaze remains the same size.

An evacuation alert for 18 properties in the area of Westside Road has been rescinded. 69 BC Hydro customers remain without power due to a downed wire caused by the fire, with an estimated time of 3p.m. on July 19 for restoration.

