(BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)

(BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)

Bald Range Creek fire north of West Kelowna now under control

Blaze remains at 4.08 hectares

Almost two days after it was discovered, a blaze near Westside Road north of West Kelowna is under control.

The Bald Range Creek was first noted by BC Wildfire Service around 6p.m. on July 17, at around five hectares.

The fire was upgraded from out of control to being held around 2p.m. on July 18, at 4.08 hectares.

READ MORE: Bald Range Creek wildfire being held, BC Hydro waiting for safe access

BC Wildfire then upgraded the fire to an under control status around 11a.m. on July 19, though the blaze remains the same size.

An evacuation alert for 18 properties in the area of Westside Road has been rescinded. 69 BC Hydro customers remain without power due to a downed wire caused by the fire, with an estimated time of 3p.m. on July 19 for restoration.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of KelownaCity of West KelownaVernon

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Record-breaking heat sweeps Northwest Territories
Next story
Sexual health clinic in Kelowna closed due to staff shortage

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

The Keremeos Transfer Station was closed on July 19 after unexploded ordinance was discovered. Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and the Regional District of Okanagan SImilkameen worked to safely dispose of the ordinance. (Google Streetview)
Canadian Armed Forces responding to unexploded ordnance at Keremeos landfill

B.C. Minister of Addictions and Mental Health Jennifer Whiteside came to Penticton on July 19 to speak to the coming Car 40 program, which is expected in the fall of 2023. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
VIDEO: Minister of Mental Health and Addictions talks Car 40 in Penticton

Section No. 4 of Penticton’s lake-to-lake bike lane on Martin Street was completed in 2021. Three councillors are joining together in presenting a motion that explores the potential changes that can be made to the section’s design. (File photo)
Penticton city councillors want 2nd look at downtown bike lane design