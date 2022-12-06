A known offender and a woman passenger were arrested by police after stealing a car that was left as bait by the Kelowna RCMP. (File photo)

Bait vehicle nabs known offender in Kelowna

The man and woman were arrested in the early morning on Friday, Dec. 2

Just like the cheese on a mouse trap…

In the early hours of Friday, Dec. 2, Kelowna RCMP were able to catch and arrest a known offender using a bait vehicle.

Just a few hours after setting the vehicle, police were notified it was in motion. They responded to the area of Dilworth Drive where they arrested two people, a man (driver) and a woman (passenger).

Upon searching the vehicle, RCMP found extensive damage to the car’s doors and ignition and a fanny pack with a taser in it.

The driver is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court, while the woman passenger was released with an attendance notice for a later court date.

“This is a great success story regarding a coordinated effort to counter property crime in Kelowna between the Proactive Enforcement Unit deploying the bait vehicles in hot spots and general duty officers arresting a known property crime offender within hours of deployment,” said Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Team Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.

