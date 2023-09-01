Back to school delayed for North Shuswap students due to wildfire

Families in the North Shuswap have a little more time to prepare for back to school amid the wildfire situation.

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District welcomes most students back to class Wednesday, Sept. 6. But in the North Shuswap, the first day of school has been pushed to Monday, Sept. 11.

“As we approach the last days of summer, I want to express my heartfelt concern for those families who have been directly impacted by the recent wildfires,” said Superintendent Donna Kriger. “I recognize that many of our students will return to school having experienced uncertainty and trauma because of the smoke and fires across the district. I want to assure you that we are exercising care, concern, and compassion as we welcome students back to their classrooms and schools.”

The district said it will be relocating North Shuswap Elementary staff and students to Carlin Elementary Middle School beginning Monday, Sept. 11, and implementing alternate transporation routes to Carlin for families displaced by the Bush Creek East wildfire. High school students from the North Shuswap who attend Jackson and Salmon Arm Secondary have been given the choice of attending classes in person or through a hybrid model.

“For those students and families who have suffered unimaginable loss over the past weeks, our hearts go out to you. The district is committed to providing your children with options and opportunities that will allow them to experience some form of normalcy amidst the uncertainty that surrounds you.

“Despite the many challenges that we have faced, I’m reminded of the acts of kindness which many have demonstrated to neighbours and strangers alike. This is what makes this district such a special place to live and raise families. The goodness of humanity has served as a beacon of hope during some very dark moments.”

This school year will see the initiation of a new strategic plan, representing the voices heard from across the school district in the 2022-23 school year.

Vision, Mission and Values represent poewrful statements and words which will guide work over the next five years.

Vision: Preparing students to become educated citizens who contribute to a dynamic, sustainable, and diverse world.

Mission: Empowering students to become confident, curious, and caring individuals who thrive in their learning, relationships, and community.

Values: Belonging, Respect, Reconciliation, Empathy, Equity, and Perseverance

READ MORE: Alternative arrangements made for North Shuswap school students

READ MORE: Orphaned black bear rescued in Shuswap area now recovering in Smithers

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023North Okanagan Regional DistrictSchoolsShuswap