The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 is receiving medical care and support according to Victoria police.(Black Press Media file photo)

The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 is receiving medical care and support according to Victoria police.(Black Press Media file photo)

Baby found in B.C. parking lot died of natural causes, mother located

Major crimes investigating, mother receiving care, support: Victoria police

The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 has been located and is receiving medical care and support.

Investigators were concerned for the welfare of the mother after the body of a newborn baby was found in a parking lot in the 700-block of Bay Street.

An autopsy finished Friday, April 28 found the baby died of natural causes, Victoria police said in a statement.

As the circumstances are still under investigation by VicPD, police will not share further details.

RELATED: Mom sought by police after newborn baby found dead at Victoria parking lot

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Upgrades planned for Willowbrook Fire Hall
Next story
Deadly heat waves threaten older people as summer nears in the U.S.

Just Posted

A friend to Kevin through the years, Dave Chuokalos attempted to have the broken winged goose rescued but Penticton’s favourite feathered friend had other plans to live on Okanagan Lake. (Monique Tamminga Western News file photo)
PHOTOS: Penticton’s famous broken-winged Canada goose has died

Paramedics attend to an overdose victim in Penticton. The executive director of ASK Wellness pens urgent letter for the province to bring back four pillars instead of their current harm reduction model which isn’t working. (Western News)
Opinion: Penticton supportive housing operator urging province to bring back 4 pillars

Princeton Volunteer Fire Department attended two brush fires over the weekend. Both were old burn piles that had re-sparked during the hot weather. (Princeton VFD)
Brush fires spark from old burn piles in Princeton

WFG Marketing Director Denise Martell (second from the left) presented PLAN Okanagan representatives Sarah Bickert (far left), Mary Bickert (second from the right), and Lena Charlton (far right) with a cheque for $22,853 on April 30, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
World Financial Group supporting Okanagan families with disabilities through charitable trust