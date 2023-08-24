B.C. WILDFIRES: Travel restrictions to West Kelowna now lifted

The provincial government said it secured extra accomodations just in case

The provincial order restricting non-essential travel to West Kelowna will be lifted at midnight.

On Thursday (Aug. 24), Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma expressed gratitude to those who changed ther travel plans after the order came into effect on Aug. 19 for West Kelowna, as well as previously five other fire-affected communities.

“We also want to thank the tourism industry for being nimble, supportive and understanding, and stepping up to make space available for evacuees, as well as for the many firefighters and emergency crews who are protecting us.”

Ma encouraged British Columbians to continue to avoid communities hit by wildfires.

“Know before you go and be prepared. Many communities continue to be impacted by wildfires and face challenges. Listen to the direction of local communities and respect emergency orders and alerts.”

