B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel to 6 Okanagan-area cities restricted

This is the first order under the provincial state of emergency

One day after declaring a state of emergency due to B.C.’s wildfire situation, the province has issued an order banning non-essential travel to fire-affected communities.

In the update Saturday (Aug. 19), Premier David Eby, Emergency Minister Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston joined officials with BC Wildfire Service to provide an update.

Roughly 35,000 people are displaced by evacuation orders and 30,000 are under alert preparing for possible orders to escape at short notice.

The new order is in response to the “urgent need” for accommodations for those being forced out of their homes, Eby said.

The order is for the communities of Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon. It does not impact someone already staying in campgrounds, hotels or motels in these communities. However, provincial leadership urged those who can check out early to do so in order to free up rooms for evacuees.

On Saturday, the premier began the news conference by thanking frontline crews after what he called a challenging night.

“We have seen heroic efforts… heard harrowing stories about last night and I want to thank all local officials leading efforts,” Eby said.

“The current situation is grim.”

More to come.

