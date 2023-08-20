B.C. Wildfires: How and where to donate and volunteer in South Okanagan

Do not bring donations or come to volunteer at evacuees reception centre, says Regional District

During a crisis people feel a strong need to donate and volunteer. However, Emergency Reception Centres in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) do not have the capacity to accept or distribute donations or direct volunteers, said a press release issued on Sunday.

Please do not bring donations to Reception Centres or come on site to volunteer. Emergency Support Services volunteers undertake specific training and are active in small and large emergencies.

However there are plenty of ways you can donate money or your time.

Donation and Volunteer Information in South Okanagan / Similkameen

For people who want to donate or volunteer there are amazing groups in the South Okanagan actively working to support people impacted by wildfires. Use links to visit websites below.

• Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team

Animal rescue and welfare group active in emergencies. Please call or e-mail to find out specific needs. Call 250-809-7152 or e-mail info@alertcanada.org.

• South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre

Please call to find out specific needs. Can accept monetary and physical donations of materials. Call 1-888-516-5661.

Local Foodbank

Please call to find out what is needed. Online monetary donations appreciated.

Princeton Food Bank 250-295-2123

Cawston / Keremeos Food Bank 250-492-4788

Osoyoos Food Bank 250-495-6581

Oliver Food Bank 250-498-4555

Penticton Food Bank 250-492-4788

Summerland Food Bank 778-516-0015

Salvation Army

Please call first to see what is needed for Penticton area. Call 250-492-4788.

• Community Foundation of South Okanagan

Online monetary donations for support in South Okanagan. Call 250-493-9311 for more information.

United Way BC Wildfire Recovery Fund

Donate to United for BC Wildfire Recovery fund and support the work they do during crisis events and into recovery.

Thanks to Interior Savings and Gulf & Fraser, your donations right now are matched up to $20,000.

Donate today at uwbc.ca/campaign/wildfires/

