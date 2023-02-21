A B.C. teacher was disciplined for failing to read a student’s safety plan and subsequently triggering them during a February 2021 interaction. (Pixabay)

A B.C. teacher was disciplined for failing to read a student’s safety plan and subsequently triggering them during a February 2021 interaction. (Pixabay)

B.C. teacher suspended for triggering student with documented safety needs

David Reid failed to review his student’s safety and education plans prior to 2021 incident

A B.C. teacher was suspended without pay after embarrassing a student in front of their class, contrary to their individual safety plan.

The incident was detailed in a consent agreement between David Reid and the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, published on Tuesday (Feb. 21). Where Reid taught wasn’t disclosed.

In the agreement, he admitted he failed to review the designations and education and safety plans for one of his Grade 8 students. As a result, Reid didn’t know how triggering his actions would be when he chose to embarrass the student in front of their class in February 2021.

Agitated, the student “reached up and made contact with Reid’s face,’ according to the consent agreement. Reid angrily ordered the student to get out of the classroom and tried to move them, but fell on top of the student when they tripped on their way out.

The student said the incident caused them anxiety.

In response, the school district suspended Reid for five days without pay and issued him a letter of discipline.

B.C.’s teacher commissioner further chose to suspend Reid’s certificate of qualification for one week, to be served from Feb. 27 to March 3. The commissioner said Reid failed to maintain a positive and safe learning environment and was inappropriate in his physical interaction with the affected student.

READ ALSO: Mould endangers 60 tenants of rundown B.C. building: BCCDC report

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Students

Previous story
Contentious 12-unit duplex development approved by Oliver council
Next story
Watch for black ice on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos: DriveBC

Just Posted

Highway 3, next to Conifryd Lake, west of Osoyoos on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21. DriveBC is warning of black ice between Osoyoos and Keremeos. (Photo- DriveBC)
Watch for black ice on Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos: DriveBC

Street View of Oliver’s 380 Chardonnay Avenue, one of the four properties set for development after a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 13. (Photo- Town of Oliver)
Contentious 12-unit duplex development approved by Oliver council

The OneWorld Festival returns to the Penticton Lakeside Resort on Feb. 25. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
OneWorld Festival returns in-person to Penticton’s Lakeside Resort

Athletes from across the OKanagan competed in the 2019 Okanagan Valley Throwdown in Penticton. (Western News)
Okanagan Valley Throwdown back in Penticton for 10th year of competition