B.C.’s New Year’s baby is a little girl born in the Fraser Valley

The first baby of 2023 came shortly after midnight in Abbotsford and she’s a wee one.

At 12:02 a.m. today (Jan. 1) a baby girl weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces was born at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre.

“Congratulations to the family!” the B.C. government said in a tweet.

BC's New Year's Baby is a girl! The baby was born at 12:02am at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre weighing 5 lbs. 10 oz. Congratulations to the family! pic.twitter.com/80D5Zpjrzk — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) January 1, 2023

This year the B.C. Lottery Corporation allowed betting on which B.C. hospital would deliver the first baby of 2023.

Anyone who bet $1 on Abbotsford won $10 as the hospital came in at 10-to-1 odds.

