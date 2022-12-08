Surrey massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson, 50, released on conditions not to practise

A Surrey, B.C. massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault.

Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson, who goes by Bodhi, 50, was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Surrey RCMP received a report Nov. 14 that a woman was sexually assaulted during an appointment by a massage therapist at a clinic located in the 13700-block of 96 Avenue, near Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Haraldsson was arrested and charged 11 days later, on Nov. 25.

He has since been released with several conditions, according to police. He is not allowed to provide personal or professional therapeutic services, including massage therapy to anyone who identifies as a woman.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 604-599-0502 and speak with the Special Victim’s Unit.



