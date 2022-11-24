B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix pauses while responding to questions during a news conference, in Vancouver, on Monday, November 7, 2022. Dix says the government has plans to cancel surgeries at British Columbia hospitals to make room for patients with respiratory illnesses, but it has not yet reached that point.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix pauses while responding to questions during a news conference, in Vancouver, on Monday, November 7, 2022. Dix says the government has plans to cancel surgeries at British Columbia hospitals to make room for patients with respiratory illnesses, but it has not yet reached that point.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. has plan to cancel surgeries to make room for flu cases in overcrowded hospitals

Minister says measures to provide space for emergency respiratory cases will be taken if necessary

The British Columbia government has plans in place to cancel hospital surgeries to make room for patients with respiratory illnesses, but it hasn’t yet reached that point.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says postponing non-urgent surgeries is one way to create room at hospitals for patients, especially children, who are fighting flu and other respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.

He says the province is battling a difficult season of illness and necessary measures to provide space for emergency respiratory cases will be taken.

BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver says it’s triaging less serious patients from its emergency department to a nearby area due to a surge of people with respiratory illnesses.

The Opposition Liberals, who are calling for Dix to resign as minister, say parents are waiting 10 hours or more at emergency departments for help for their sick children.

Dix says the province is battling a “hard season,” and delaying surgeries will open more space at hospitals.

RELATED: BC Children’s Hospital triages patients from E/R due to respiratory illness spike

HealthHospitals

Previous story
Space heater sparks Coldstream trailer fire, deemed accidental

Just Posted

The fatal crash where a young mother was killed occurred March 22, 2019.
Sentence delayed for truck driver guilty of 2019 Hedley crash that killed young mother

Falls Market Liquor Store released pictures of the suspect who robbed a cashier at gunpoint on Nov. 23. While the man was wearing a mask, the owner of the store is hoping someone may recognize him. (Market Liquor Facebook)
Penticton and OK Falls liquor stores robbed at gunpoint

BC Transit is offering free shuttles to the Santa Claus Parade in downtown Penticton and the Teddy Bear Toss Vees game all happening Dec. 3. (City of Penticton photos)
Free shuttle service coming to Penticton for Santa Claus Parade and Teddy Bear Toss game

The Penticton Vees used a two-goal comeback to defeat the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-3 on Wednesday night, Nov. 23, extending their win streak to 21 games.
Comeback Kids: Penticton Vees stun Salmon Arm with Duncan Keith in the building