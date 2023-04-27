B.C. government grants Osoyoos with $550k for downtown plaza

The grant is part of the province’s Destination Development Fund; project to be complete in 2024

The first phase of a revitalization project in downtown Osoyoos will soon be a reality, thanks to half a million-dollar grant from the B.C. government.

Osoyoos’ 85th Street Plaza Project received $550,000 this week through the Province of British Columbia’s Destination Development Fund.

Town officials say the plaza will be a gathering hub for residents and tourists alike by mid-2024.

“Enhancing the experience of those that visit our downtown core is important to our overall tourism industry,” said Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff. “Drawing more people and keeping them there longer provides more opportunities for our business community.”

The project — set to be located just north of Highway 3 on 85th Street, was tested as a pilot in May 2021 before town council approved a $50,000 expenditure on designing its features.

“The Plaza will be a central gathering place to enjoy coffee or lunch with friends,” said Jared Brounstein, the town’s director of operational services. “The pilot closure of 85th street was a success and can now transform into another signature project that our residents and visitors can enjoy.”

Brounstein says town administrators will be working to finalize the plans for the plaza within the next few weeks.

The provincial grant is part of a recent $50 million investment in tourism across B.C.

Osoyoos’ downtown project is one of 12 Okanagan, Shuswap or Thompson-based projects to receive funds.

The town’s mayor thanked Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell and Lana Popham, B.C. minister of arts, tourism and sport in response to the news.

“This project will add additional warmth to our Osoyoos welcome,” McKortoff added.

