B.C. gearing up for heat wave as majority of province remains in a drought

The Eagle Bluff wildfire is seen burning from Anarchist Mountain, outside of Osoyoos, B.C., in a Saturday, July 29, 2023, handout photo. All evacuation orders have now been lifted around the southern British Columbia community that saw a wildfire burn to its doorstep late last month as flames swept north across the border from Washington state.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Melissa Genberg, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

B.C. is warning for a heat wave to begin over the weekend, but officials say it is not expected to be as extreme as the 2021 heat dome.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma provided an update Thursday (Aug. 10) on the latest drought and wildfire situation in the province. She was joined by officials from B.C. Wildfire Service, the River Forecast Centre, Forests and Agriculture ministries.

Ma said the heat wave is to start this weekend with higher than normal temperatures, with the heat beginning over Vancouver Island and the southwest of the province. It will then move over the Interior through the week.

She said the temperatures may trigger heat warnings, and could poses risks to some individuals.

“It is not expected to be as extreme as the event we experienced in June and July of 2021.”

Ma noted that days are shorter and nights are longer in August than in June, which allows for temperatures to drop overnight.

She added B.C. has learned a lot from the 2021 heat dome, but most significant is that heat-related deaths can happen in Canada.

“Two to three years ago, extreme heat wasn’t exactly seen as a hazard that Canadians could be subjected to.”

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston noted that with the increase of temperatures, the fire danger will increase.

The majority of B.C.’s 34 water basins continue to see severe drought levels. At Level 4, adverse impacts are likely, while adverse impacts are almost certain at Level 5.

READ MORE: Almost all of B.C. at worst or second-worst possible drought level

READ MORE: August can be the most challenging month for B.C. wildfires, says Ma

Twenty-eight the water basins remain at levels 4 or 5, which hasn’t changed since Aug. 3.

Ma said the province remains in a serious drought, which may worsen into the fall or even into the next year.

“The situation remains concerning.”

Ma has said August, historically, can be the most challenging month in B.C. for wildfires.

@wolfgangdepner

wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. DroughtB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsHeat wave